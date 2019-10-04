How to make Annessa’s Creamy Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is Friday’s recipe from News 8’s “All IN.”
Annessa’s Creamy Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk or whatever you prefer
- 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
- 1/4 cup pumpkin (such as Libby’s Pure Pumpkin)
- 1 tablespoon cashew butter
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- Ice
Mix all into a blender. Add ice and pulse until it’s thick and frothy. Add cinnamon on top. Enjoy!
Note: A great addition would be a tablespoon of ground flaxseed for thickness and added healthy fats.