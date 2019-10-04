How to make Annessa’s Creamy Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

by: Annessa Chumbley

Annessa’s Creamy Pumpkin Pie Smoothie (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is Friday’s recipe from News 8’s “All IN.”

Annessa’s Creamy Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk or whatever you prefer
  • 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin (such as Libby’s Pure Pumpkin)
  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • Ice

Mix all into a blender. Add ice and pulse until it’s thick and frothy. Add cinnamon on top. Enjoy!

Note: A great addition would be a tablespoon of ground flaxseed for thickness and added healthy fats.

