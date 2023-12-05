All Indiana studio gets a holiday makeover by ‘Art Haus Balloon Company’

Founder of Art Haus Balloon Company, Rye Von, joined us Tuesday afternoon with her artistic flair as she transformed our studio into a festive wonderland for All Indiana Christmas.

With her expertise in balloon decorations and party supplies, Rye Von is set to bring a touch of magic to the holiday season.

Following the mesmerizing decor setup, she shared the creative vision behind her company and the artistry that goes into her enchanting decorations.

Art Haus Balloon Company LLC is sure to add a burst of joy and whimsy to any holiday celebration, making it a Christmas to remember.