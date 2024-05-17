Indy Unites for St. Jude, hosted by Joey Mulinaro

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Get ready for a night of laughs and inspiration, all for a good cause.

Forty5 presents Indy Unites for St. Jude, hosted by comedian and Indy native, Joey Mulinaro.

Joey Mulinaro has made a name for himself on social media through his original sketches and incredible impressions.

Joey went viral for his impressions of Jimmy Fallon, Patrick Mahomes, Cris Collinsworth, and Sean McVay; and appears regularly on ESPN, FOX, and Warner Media.

Joey currently hosts the podcast These Guys! With Benedict Polizzi and formerly worked at Barstool Sports.

Most recently, Joey can be heard on Howard Stern.

He won’t be the only big name on tap though.

Colts All-Pro offensive lineman, Quenton Nelson, will also be there.

And of course it is the month of May, so a couple of INDYCAR drivers will be there as well.

James Hinchcliffe, INDYCAR fan-favorite and veteran driver, serves as an analyst for NBC Sports’ INDYCAR coverage, after joining the company in Dec. 2021.

Hinchcliffe spent a decade in INDYCAR which included six race wins and the 2011 NTT INDYCAR Series Rookie of the Year award.

He was also awarded the INDYCAR Fan Favorite Award in 2012 and 2018.

Off the track, Hinchcliffe appeared on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars and finished in second place in 2016.

Colton Herta will also be there.

At just 24 years old, Colton Herta is a 2x winner of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, 7x INDYCAR winner, and most recently, the overall winner of the 2024 Sebring 12 Hours.

Herta became the youngest driver ever to win an INDYCAR race with his first INDYCAR victory in his Rookie season in 2019, and is one of the most successful American racers of his time.

Herta returns to INDYCAR competition for his fifth season with Andretti Global in 2024, driving the #26 GAINBRIDGE/Honda.

If you would like tickets you can get them here.