Stutz Block Party and Open House 2024

The Stutz’s second-annual Block Party and Open House is happening on Sunday, May 19, from noon to 6 p.m.

This free event invites Hoosiers of all ages to celebrate the grand opening and enjoy a day filled with activities.

Musician Cellist Jessie Lee, Co-owners of the Epicenter Ariela McKenzie and Sarah Boutwell, joined us Friday afternoon on All Indiana to share more information about what to expect at this event!

Here’s what you can expect:

Grounded Plant Floral Co. celebrates seven years in business.

Griffy’s Art Supply, our newest addition, celebrates its grand opening.

Cruise-in for a Cause: Enjoy a display of cars in the 11th and Senate parking lot, benefiting suicide prevention.

Explore the Vendor Market in the main hallway.

Experience Henna designs by JoHenna Design, deals and consultations by Half Moon Brow, mini massage and stretch sessions by Epicenter-Indy, hair sparkles by Lucky Locks, prints by Hoosier Type Co., and goods and gifts from other local brands.

Enjoy games and activities for all ages, including race car simulators, giant Jenga, and cornhole.

While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to register through Eventbrite.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and register today. See you there!

WHAT: The Stutz Second Annual Block Party Celebration

WHEN: Sunday, May 19, 12 – 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Stutz, 1060 N Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Onsite parking is available.