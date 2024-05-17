Hensley Legal Group partners with Indy Humane for 2nd Annual Pawpalooza

Hensley Legal Group partnered with Indy Humane for the second year in a row to host Pawpalooza 2024, an event that helps find loving homes for dogs in need.

Erin Peckinpaugh, the Marketing & Corporate Responsibility Director at Hensley Legal Group, and Michael Futch, the Chief Development Officer for Indy Humane, joined us Friday afternoon to share more information about this event.

Pawpalooza is happening on Saturday, May 18, from 12 to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of Indy Humane (7920 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268).

Attendees can enjoy complimentary donuts, coffee, chocolate milk, and family-friendly games while meeting adorable animals looking for forever homes.

With Hensley Legal Group covering all adoption fees, this is the perfect opportunity to welcome a new furry family member into your life.

Since 2021, Hensley Legal Group has collaborated with Indy Humane, driven by a shared mission to address the overflow of shelters in Indianapolis.

Through initiatives like “Furever Friends Fridays,” featuring adoptable animals in newsletters and social media, over 100 dogs have found loving homes.

Building on the success of previous efforts, the first Pawpalooza in 2023 saw 25 animals, including cats, finding their forever homes.

This year, HLG and Indy Humane aim to surpass that number, highlighting the enduring joy and companionship that pet ownership brings.

Join them in making a difference in the lives of these deserving animals.