Comedian Uncle Lazer coming to Irving Theater

(Photo Provided/Mad Hatter Shows/Uncle Lazer.)
Comedian Uncle Lazer, known for his meteoric rise to fame through a memorable appearance on Kill Tony, is making a remarkable comeback in the world of standup comedy.

Hailing from Texas, he quickly established himself as one of the emerging talents in the scene, leaving audiences in stitches with his unique brand of humor.

However, his journey was not without its challenges, as he was faced with a painful battle against drug addiction.

Uncle Lazer is now opening up about his struggles, shedding light on the personal demons he faced, and sharing his journey towards recovery and a new chapter in his professional career.

Fans and supporters eagerly anticipate his upcoming show at Indy’s Irving Theater on November 25th, where they can witness his triumphant return to the stage.

