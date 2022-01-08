All Indiana

Dementia expected to increase more than threefold by 2050, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cases of dementia are expected to increase at a staggering rate, a new study suggests.

According to a recent paper published in The Lancet, scientists estimated 57.4 million people suffered from dementia in 2019. Using a forecasting model, the prevalence is slated to increase more than threefold to 152.8 million in 2050.

Dementia is characterized as a loss of memory, language, problem solving skills and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life.

Signs of dementia include problems with short-term memory, paying bills or remembering appointments, planning and preparing meals that were once familiar, getting lost. Personality changes are also common such as becoming more irritable, increased anxiety and mood swings.

Genes and aging are the number one risk factors for dementia. However, smoking and excessive alcohol use can exacerbate the decline.