Disney on Ice brings ‘Dream Big’ show to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Disney characters are soon returning to the ice to put on a show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Disney on Ice “Dream Big” show will be featuring Disney favorites such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more, highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

The performers plan to capture the audience with a live experience “families will never forget.”

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the cast, crews and guests attending the show. That includes pod seating and requiring masks for people aged 2 and older.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome got a behind-the-scenes look at the show with three of the Disney on Ice skaters.

Trending Headlines

Click here to get tickets.

Click the videos for more.