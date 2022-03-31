All Indiana

Disney’s ‘The Artistocats Kids’ hits stage this weekend

Based on the beloved Disney animated film, and featuring a jazzy, upbeat score, “Disney’s The Aristocats KIDS” is a non-stop thrill ride of feline fun, complete with unbelievable twists and turns.

The show is on stage at the Creative Grounds Find Arts Academy in Greenwood on March 31 to April 3. It features 7-12 year old students, and has about 72 students performing March 31-April 3.

In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.

Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy is a non-profit youth mentorship program for students and adults of all ages, specializing in musical theatre with students ages 7-18 throughout the school year.

For more information visit, cgfinearts.org