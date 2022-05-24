All Indiana

Doctor shares journey inspiring others to change their perspective to transform their destiny

Dr. Aliette St. Hilaire likes to say, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

She’s the author of the book, “Who Could Have Imagined … Change Your Perspective, Transform Your Destiny,” and her finish is looking stellar after an unimaginable start.

Dr. Hilaire became pregnant at age 12, and got married at age 13

She was a teenage mom with no future, no money and no clue what to do.

Now she’s a doctor who’s been married to her husband for 30 years.

Watch the video above to hear more of her story.