Experience Camps launches new program to help grieving teens

Experience Camps is a distinguished national nonprofit organization dedicated to the profound transformation of the lives of grieving children through its remarkable summer camp programs and inventive year-round initiatives.

Jesse Moss, Director of Marketing at Experience Camps, joined us to share more information about its new digital platform called “GRIEF SUCKS,” to help grieving teens.

Rooted in the principles of compassion, connection, and play, the organization provides a nurturing environment where grieving children can embrace a life brimming with hope and possibility.

Through the power of amplifying their voices, Experience Camps actively contributes to the cultivation of a more grief-sensitive culture.

By fostering a sense of community and understanding, the organization not only helps children navigate the complexities of loss but also strives to create a world that acknowledges and supports the unique challenges faced by grieving individuals, fostering healing and resilience.