Get fit in 2024 with tips from Peleton instructor

Peloton Instructor Ben Alldis takes center stage to showcase his new book, “Raise the Bar: How to Push Beyond Your Limits & Build a Stronger Future You.”

Ben’s journey is nothing short of inspirational; having triumphed over a cancer diagnosis, he made a life-altering decision to leave his finance career and became one of Peloton’s inaugural UK-based instructors.

Amidst the dynamic Peloton community, he not only found a new professional path but also met his future fiancée and fellow Peloton instructor, Leanne Hainsby, whose own remarkable comeback from health struggles has recently captivated PEOPLE Magazine.

“Raise the Bar” is a testament to Ben’s resilience, offering lessons on drive, overcoming setbacks, defying expectations, building strong support systems, and challenging accepted norms.

Through personal stories and insights, Ben’s book provides a motivational guide rooted in the principles of maintaining a healthy mind and body, encouraging readers to push beyond their limits and shape stronger future selves.