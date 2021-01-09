Greenwood entertainment venues join forces for comedy showcase

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two of this city’s entertainment venues — The Sterling Event Center and Gutty’s Comedy Club — are banding together to survive the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Gutty’s was to showcase five Indiana comedians’ skills at the Sterling Event Center. Organizers called it the Local Levity Showcase, an event that gives people a chance to see up-and-coming local talent.

“We like to connect all the comics in the area that were clean and give them a shot and showcase their abilities and their skills on the stage,” said Gutty’s owner Steve Rivera. “I’m excited about it because we get to give them that opportunity and it’s always been a great show.”

The partnership also will draw more attention to other events the place, formerly known as the Sterling Cabaret, can host. Those events include weddings.

The event can be streamed live for $10.

