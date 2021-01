Grubhub starts offering Girl Scout Cookies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Girl Scout Cookies season!

Who doesn’t love this time of year?

This year, there’s a new way you can get the sweet treats, according to Danielle Shockey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

On Friday, the Girls Scouts of Central Indiana are kicking of a new collaboration with Grubhub. Watch the video to hear Shockey describe the effort and how it came to be.