How to make Keto Fudgy Brownies with Avocado Chocolate Frosting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spread frosting on brownies, cut into squares, and enjoy!

The recipe was made for the cooking segment on Thursday’s “All Indiana.”

2/3 cup refined coconut oil

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate

3 eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup blanched, superfine almond flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 cup KETO:SWEET Granulated Sweetener

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup stevia-sweetened chocolate chips

Chocolate Frosting

1 creamy ripe avocado

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoon refined coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/16 teaspoon sea salt

3/4 cup KETO:SWEET Confectioners Sweetener

1. Preheat oven to 325 º. Line an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper.

2. In a small glass bowl, melt the coconut oil with the unsweetened chocolate, by microwaving it for about 1 minute. Then gently stir until the chocolate is fully incorporated into the coconut oil. Set aside to let cool.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and sweetener.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs for 1 minute. Add vanilla and whisk. Gently stream in chocolate-coconut oil mixture while continuing to whisk. Sprinkle dry ingredients on top, and fold everything together just until dry ingredients are moistened, trying not to over mix. Fold in chocolate chips.

5. Pour batter into pan, and smooth out top using a rubber spatula. Bake for 45-50 minutes until brownies are set in the middle. Remove and let cool.

6. To make frosting, add everything but the sweetener to a small food processor. Blend until creamy. Add in the sweetener and blend until smooth. Mixture should have a smooth, creamy texture and not be overly thick.

7. Spread frosting on brownies, cut into squares, and enjoy!