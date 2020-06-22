How to make Mom’s Pork Bar-B-Que

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is the recipe Annessa’s family has for every summer cookout, picnic or celebration.

Every time my mom serves it, she gets multiple requests, so it is my honor to bring this delicious family recipe to you!

Ingredients

3-pound pork loin

1 quart water

1 quart canned, diced tomatoes

1/2 cup Heinz ketchup

1/4 cup vinegar (we forgot this ingredient!)

2 ribs celery, chopped

3/4 cup Worcestershire

2 tablespoons brown sugar

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 very large sweet onion, diced

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large roasting pan, add all ingredients. Cook at 325 for 4-5 hours. Gently stir and carefully shred pork about every hour through the cooking process. Remove and let set about 20 minutes. Finish shredding, making sure consistency is the same throughout. Serve on brioche buns with lots of toppings, such as mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and lots of pickles!