All Indiana

IFBB Indy Pro & NPC Midwest Battle of the Champions Bodybuilder show happens this weekend

The best bodybuilders the world has to offer are arriving in Indy today for the IFBB Indy Pro & NPC Midwest Battle of the Champions Bodybuilder Show happening this weekend at the Indiana Convention Center.

They’ll be competing in the national level qualifying events for the Indy Pro Bodybuilding Battle of the Champions.

Two of those competitors and a promoter for the event joined us Thursday on “All Indiana.”

On Saturday, the pre-judging starts at 9 a.m. Tickets to that are $40. The finals are at 4 p.m. Those tickets are $50.

Both events are available on livestream Pay-Per-View for $9.99.

For more information and to purchase tickets, davebowersproductions.com.