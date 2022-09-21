All Indiana

Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).

Performers will take the audience on a special musical journey through the Caribbean! Experience the power of Caribbean music and culture at this free concert featuring the dynamic sound of Pavel & Direct Contact.