Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).

Performers will take the audience on a special musical journey through the Caribbean! Experience the power of Caribbean music and culture at this free concert featuring the dynamic sound of Pavel & Direct Contact.

