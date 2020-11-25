Jolly Days exhibit returns to Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “Jolly Days Winter Wonderland” exhibit is back at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The holiday tradition returned to the museum for an in-person and virtual experience.

Director of Exhibits Monica Humphrey says even with new COVID-19 safety measures, many of their traditional events and attractions will still be available to enjoy.

“We have families coming year after year, generations, coming to see Santa and this year is no different,” Humphrey said.

The museum staff is encouraging visitors to buy or reserve their tickets online. Humphrey described what it feels like to welcome families back to the event after the pandemic forced the Children’s Museum to shut down earlier this year.

“We’re just so excited that we were able to make this a magical experience again this year and have families come back to make some great memories,” she said.

