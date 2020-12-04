Make-A-Wish kid gets dream boat at Geist Lake Marina

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– A soon-to-be 6-year-old’s dream came true Thursday thanks to Make-A-Wish Ohio Kentucky and Indiana.

News 8 first met Arie Underwood in August when he found out his wish of getting his own pontoon boat would become a reality.

Since then, Arie had his fourth consecutive all-clear scan. “From Stage 4 neuroblastoma to where we’re at right now, it is amazing,” said Arie’s dad, Devin Underwood.

After the boat was revealed Thursday, Kathryn Underwood, Arie’s mom, said she couldn’t believe it. Had she imagined what this moment would look like?

“No,” she laughed. “I’m just a little shocked right now.”

Nicole Buell, director of operations at Geist Lake Marina, where the boat was revealed, talked about what it meant to the business to collaborate with Starcraft Marine and grant Arie’s wish.

“That’s everything we were hoping it would be,” Buell said. “We listen to the Make-A-Wish request-a-thon every year and you give a little when you can and to be given an opportunity to help in a big way like this, we’re just really really excited we got to do it.”

Devin described why the Make-A-Wish impact is so important to his family and others: “It goes beyond words. Every little step along the way being involved with Make-A-Wish, just the little things they’ve done, puts a smile on his face. When they smile we smile and it helps the entire family. You can’t put into words how much it helps families that are going through the things that we’ve been through.”

Visit the link here to keep up with Make-A-Wish OKI local events.

Watch this Facebook Live to see the family get in the boat for the first time.