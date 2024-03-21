Miller Lite bringing back iconic campaign; Americans spend $61 on streaming services

Miller Lite is bringing back its famous “Great Taste, Less Filling” campaign, featuring a new lineup of well-known figures such as Luke Wilson, J.J. Watt, David Ortiz, Jorge Posada, Reggie Miller, and Mia Hamm. These familiar faces will star in ads that aim to reignite the classic debate for a new audience.

To celebrate the return of this campaign, Miller Lite is launching Beer Tapes. These are VHS tapes that serve as a throwback to nostalgia. One tape is playable and offers the chance to win free beer and exclusive merchandise, while the other doubles as a novelty glass shaped like a VHS, allowing you to drink from it.

In a world where streaming services dominate, Miller Lite’s Beer Tapes offer a refreshing alternative, reminding consumers of simpler times when enjoying a beer with friends was a cherished pastime.

With this revival of the Great Taste, Less Filling campaign and the introduction of Beer Tapes, Miller Lite shows its commitment to innovation while embracing the nostalgia of traditional media. So, grab your VCR and get ready to join the debate once again – because with Miller Lite, the great beer debate is back and better than ever.