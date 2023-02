All Indiana

Natyalaya School of Arts to perform at Disney World

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local school of Indian classical dance is taking their expertise to Disney World in Orlando next week.

Vrinda Sunil, founder of Naityalaya School of Arts in Carmel, joined “All Indiana” with one of her students, Amoga Paleru and Disney sponsor Om Narla to discuss the amazing opportunity to dance at Disney World.

Students at the Natalaya School of Arts will be performing on March 4. Anyone interested in helping sponsor them can contact the school.