Opera performances ‘Brundibar,’ ‘Vedem’ come to Newfields this weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
This weekend, two opera performances are coming to the Toby Theater at Newfields.

One is called, “Brundibarand the other is called,Vedem.”

Members of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir will perform with Indy Opera resident artists in two performances nested into one show.

You can see these shows from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20.

Amy Hughley, pianist and associate artistic director of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, and Matt Cooksey, baritone and director of “Brundibar” and “Vedem,” joined us Monday to share what you can expect from these shows, how the circumstances surrounding these shows relate back to the Holocaust, the Indy Opera and the Indy Children Choir’s first-time collaboration and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit indyopera.org or call 317.283.3531.

