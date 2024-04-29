Pacers beat Bucks; Nebraska couple gets married amid tornado — Is this anything?

Today on WIBC’s “Is This Anything,” Hammer and Nigel discuss two intriguing stories. First up, Indiana Pacers fans celebrated a third win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs Sunday night.

If the Pacers win their next game on Tuesday, they will move on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In another interesting turn of events, a Nebraska couple did not let a tornado cancel their wedding plans. Jessica and Austin Bracker tied the knot on Saturday in Waterloo when a tornado tore through the town ahead of their wedding, leaving the venue without power.

Join the discussion and let us know: Is this anything?