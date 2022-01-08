All Indiana

Playoff Fan Central brings free family-friendly fun to Indiana Convention Center for CFP championship weekend

Are you ready for some football?

We’re just three days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship.

WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome visited Playoff Fan Central today to experience some of the fun for himself.

He was joined by Nate Swick of the CFP Cost Committee who had all the details on what you can expect at this interactive fan experience.

The three-day, family-friendly event, to be held at the Indiana Convention Center, will include games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, special guest appearances, autograph signings and exhibits celebrating college football and its history. Playoff Fan Central creates memories that last a lifetime.

Days & Times:

Saturday, January 8: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 9: 10 a.m.* – 5 p.m. ET

Monday, January 10: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET

For more information click here and here.