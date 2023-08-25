Project WILL throws a ‘Bubbles & Bags’ shopping and brunch party to aid disabled adults

An Indianapolis non-profit is supporting young adults with behavioral health challenges through life’s transitions through its first shopping and brunch event.

Project WILL, Inc. is hosting a Bubbles & Bags fundraiser, which will be a brunch and a designer purse auction to raise funds to support their services for intellectually disabled individuals, Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Sol Center.

The fundraising event will raise funds for workforce development for Project WILL members.

“This fundraiser benefits the individuals we support and their families, our host sites [nonprofits, faith-based organizations and universities] we serve and the Central Indiana community.” Project WILL, Inc. Founder Jeanine Coleman said. “By supporting these individuals’ pursuit of gainful employment, we positively impact their lives while increasing diversity and strength of the Central Indiana workforce.”

The organization teaches life skill classes and provides them with opportunities for learning and practicing different job skills through volunteering within the community in hopes they will become a contributing member of the community.

Coleman created the organization to support young adults with behavioral health challenges while helping members gain understanding and respect from the community through working and volunteering.

“Nearly 99 percent of adults with autism have no employment services. Individuals with disabilities have the highest unemployment rate of any group. The very nature of the people we serve centers around opportunity, equity, and inclusion,” Coleman said. “People with cognitive and/or behavioral disabilities, particularly people of color, are dramatically underserved, and Project WILL strives to create a safe environment where these individuals have access to a strong support network to help guide them through the transitional period of life and into greater independence.”

Its efforts and work support young adults with behavioral health challenges to establish relationships with community organizations to promote skill development and personal growth for Project WILL, Inc members.

Project WILL, Inc partners with organizations like Teachers’ Treasures, The Indiana State Museum, The Edna Martin Center, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Westminster, Changing Footprints, CIYFC Baby Boutique and Centerplate at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WISH-TV’s All Indiana host and evening anchor, Alexis Rogers, will serve as emcee Saturday’s event.

Organizers are still accepting donations of gently used or new designer handbags for their auction.

“PWI sees many exciting opportunities on the horizon. Specifically, collaborations with local school districts present opportunities for growth, and partnerships with professional organizations have the potential to create win-wins, as we can provide philanthropic and volunteering opportunities and can benefit from donations and volunteers,” Coleman said. “To take advantage of these opportunities, we are leaning on our assets: a robust and proven program model, high-quality host sites, a high customer satisfaction rating, our staff’s unique qualifications and skills, and our strong community partnerships. Although growth can be challenging, we are excited to serve new members, increase community awareness of our programming, and work with new partners and donors to meet critical needs in the community.”

For more information to donate or buy tickets, click here.