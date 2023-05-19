Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Promoting South Asian values in business

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

As part of All Indiana’s AAPI coverage for May, we have the privilege of interviewing Anip Patel, an extraordinary entrepreneur and the visionary behind CaPatel Investments, the largest South Asian dating convention.

Patel’s relentless pursuit of South Asian companies that offer returns to investors while empowering South Asian entrepreneurs is truly remarkable.

With a diverse portfolio spanning the realms of technology, healthcare, and entertainment, Patel invests across various sectors and stages, driven by a passion for companies revolutionizing major industries.

During our conversation, he shed light on the profound significance of AAPI Month and share his personal reflections on its meaning.

Please enjoy the full interview above to learn more information!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

BMV announces new opportunity for...
Local News /
Tasty Takeout: Walk On’s Sports...
All Indiana /
Prepping your teen for a...
All Indiana /
Woman charged in death of...
Indiana News /
Broad Ripple Art Fair featuring...
News /
Indiana rolls out repairs, rebuilds...
Indiana News /
Neighborhood on edge with abandoned...
Local News /
VIDEO: SUV crashes into home,...
Local News /