Recipe for Homemade Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s Annessa Chumbley made Homemade Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting for the Thanksgiving edition of “All Indiana,” and they’re the perfect early-morning treat for Black Friday shoppers or a feature food for upcoming holiday gatherings.

Ingredients

2 packages yeast

2 cups warm water

2 teaspoons salt

1 egg

1/4 cup shortening, melted

1/2 cup sugar

6-1/2 cups flour

For center of cinnamon rolls:

1/2 cup melted butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Sauce for bottom of cinnamon rolls:

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

2 tablespoons karo syrup

Cream Cheese Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese

1 stick butter

2 tsp vanilla

1 pound confectioners sugar

Instructions

Dissolve yeast in water. Add sugar, salt, and 3 cups of flour. Beat well. Add eggs, shortening, and remaining flour. Let rise 1 hour. Punch dow, and roll into a rectangle 1/4 inch thick, and 12-16 inches wide and however long needed.

Stir together the ingredients for the center. Mix until sugar is dissolved. Spread mixture over dough within one inch of edges. Roll dough toward you a bit at a time along long side.

In a saucepan combine ingredients for the bottom of the cinnamon rolls; heat just until butter is melted and ingredients are well-combined. Spread mixture on the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish.

Cut rolled dough into 1 1/2 inch slices and arrange on top of the brown sugar sauce in the baking dish. Let rise another 30 minutes.

Bake at 350º for 30 minutes. Remove and let slightly cool. Mix ingredients for frosting together and top with cream cheese frosting.