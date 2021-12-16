All Indiana

Rusted Silo Barbeque fundraises for people impacted by Kentucky tornadoes

Hoosiers are turning out to help our neighbors in Kentucky recover from those devastating tornadoes.

Central Indiana restaurant Rusted Silo Barbeque is preparing to head down there tomorrow with tons of supplies collected in their relief drive this week.

Rob Ecker, Rusted Silo owner, joined us today to share why this cause is important to them, how much the community has contributed so far and how you can join in supporting their mission.

Ecker said they currently have enough supplies, but they are still collecting cash.

To donate to Rusted Silo Barbeque’s relief fund for Kentucky, click here.