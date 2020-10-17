All Indiana

Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Fall Show open through Sunday

by: Randall Newsome
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — If you need ideas to help turn your house into your home, the Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Fall Show is going on this weekend at Grand Park in Westfield.

During the show, a variety of home and garden vendors will be on hand. New this year, a holiday marketplace features unique Christmas gifts.

Every year Donell Heberer Walton puts the show on, but in 2020 she hopes people will support even more since it’s the only major home and holiday show that’s happening. All of the others have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says they’ve put together a solid safety plan approved by the Hamilton County Health Department.

“Hamilton County and Grand Park folks have been amazing to work with,” she said. “We have a few more rules and regulations. Obviously safety is top of mind, so face masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer. We do all of that here, our exhibitors and show visitors.”

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets cost $5 and must be purchased online.

