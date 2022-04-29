All Indiana

UGLAM Girl Wellness Extravaganza event brings women together for day of empowerment, self-care this weekend

What do you think about going to a safe space for all women from all walks of life to enhance their journey to purpose and discovery with a touch of glam?

Master stylist and salon owner Christina Lockett created a four-hour extravaganza to host a series of conversations on wellness and beauty over cocktails.

It’s called the UGLAM Girl Wellness Extravaganza and it’s happening on Sunday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ritz Charles located at 12156 North Meridian Sty. Carmel. IN 46032.

Two women who are a part of making this special event happen, Lindsay Deterding, co-event planner and Angel starks, master of ceremonies/lifestyle influencer, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share more about the UGLAM movement and how its a safe space for women

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, christinaannhairboutique.com/uglamgirl.