Visit Indy turns 100 years old!

Happy 100th birthday to Visit Indy, the organization that has been the beating heart of tourism, conventions, and events in our beloved city! It’s time to break out the confetti, blow the party horns, and celebrate all year long.

Join us as we delve into a century of memories, milestones, and remarkable moments that have shaped Indianapolis into the vibrant destination it is today.

From the roar of race cars at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the laughter-filled conventions that have brought people from far and wide, Visit Indy has been the guiding light, showcasing the very best of our city.

Let’s raise a glass and toast to a century of success, as we embark on an exciting journey through the past, present, and future of Indy’s extraordinary tourism legacy!