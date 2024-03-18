WISH-TV’s Beauty Expert Temara Payton hosts 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Temara Payton, WISH-TV’s Beauty Expert, stepped into the glamorous world of Hollywood as she hosted the Red Carpet at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards on March 16.

As the night unfolded in all its glitz and glamour, Temara found herself at the center of the action, rubbing shoulders with celebrities and soaking in the electric atmosphere of the event.

Back in the studio, Temara reunited with April and producer Courtney for another exciting segment of “Fashion Police,” where they dissected the red carpet highlights and offered their expert opinions on the evening’s fashion choices.

With her firsthand experience from the event, Temara provided a recap, sharing memorable moments and dissecting the trends that stole the spotlight.

Her expertise and passion for all things glamorous added an extra layer of excitement to the NAACP Image Awards. Take a look above to hear all about it!