All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Abortion policy at the state and national level

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fight over abortion is taking center stage in court again.

New restrictions in Indiana are set to take effect this summer, and the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade altogether.

Phil Sanchez talked with Planned Parenthood and Right to Life.

That’s all coming up Sunday morning on All INdiana Politics, only on WISH-TV.