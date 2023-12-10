‘All INdiana Politics:’ Dec. 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s government reporter Garrett Bergquist, brings in Indiana Senator Todd Young to discuss the American hostages in the Israel-Hamas war, regulating artificial intelligence, and more.

Later in the show, Bergquist sits down with Indiana’s new State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla, to discuss her background, her vision for the office, state employee pay issues, Indiana’s tax code, and more.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss the fourth primary GOP debate, the Hunter Biden indictments, A.I. regulation, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.