All INdiana Politics: March 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist reviews Indiana’s 2024 legislative session, which has many major implications for Indiana’s children.

Later, News 8’s Phil Sanchez speaks with Patrick Malayter, a retired CPA from Geist, Indiana, and a Republican candidate for Indiana’s Congress. Malayter tells Sanchez that Americans need legislators who aren’t afraid to try out novel policies. He also explains why his experience as a CPA inspired him to run for office, and weighs in on key issues like term limits and abortion.

Last but not least, Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss the legislative session and the session’s biggest headliner – the attendant care program.