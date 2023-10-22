Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘All INdiana Politics’: October 22, 2023

All INdiana Politics: October 22, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All Indiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Republican Sue Finkam and Democrat Miles Nelson, who are both running for the position of Carmel mayor after incumbent Republican Jim Brainard announced he’s stepping down after a 28-year tenure.

Later in the show, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss Biden’s aid appeal, the House speaker search, and the WISH-TV Indianapolis mayor debate.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What Colts player has impressed...
Indianapolis Colts /
Johnson County’s first distillery opens...
Local News /
IU basketball player Mackenzie Mgbako...
Crime Watch 8 /
September 2023 real estate report
Business /
Philippines says a coast guard...
International News /
Lawsuit to block Trump from...
Political News /
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria, and...
International News /
Community Link: ProAct Indy
Community Link /