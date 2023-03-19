‘All INdiana Politics’: Sen. Mike Braun on bank collapses; Jefferson Shreve talks mayoral run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A week has passed since the second and third-largest bank collapses in U.S. history.

News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist spoke with Sen. Mike Braun, who says he wants to prevent banks from charging customers new fees to cover the bailout cost.

Also this week, Bergquist sat down with former Indianapolis City-Council member Jefferson Shreve, one of the candidates trying for the Republican nomination for mayor and discussed his visions for the job.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics.