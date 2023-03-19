Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘All INdiana Politics’: Sen. Mike Braun on bank collapses; Jefferson Shreve talks mayoral run

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A week has passed since the second and third-largest bank collapses in U.S. history.

News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist spoke with Sen. Mike Braun, who says he wants to prevent banks from charging customers new fees to cover the bailout cost.

Also this week, Bergquist sat down with former Indianapolis City-Council member Jefferson Shreve, one of the candidates trying for the Republican nomination for mayor and discussed his visions for the job.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘All INdiana Politcs’: US Rep. Carson reacts to Biden’s budget proposals
All Indiana Politics /
‘All INdiana Politics’: Rep. Jim Baird discusses contaminated landfill from Ohio entering Indiana
All Indiana Politics /
First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Indiana next week
Political News /
‘Inside INdiana Politics’: Rep. Yakym talks about role in 2 major issues
All Indiana Politics /