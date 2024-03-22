Goodrich: Indiana needs a workhorse, not a showhorse, in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state lawmaker running for Congress said he has the legislative experience necessary to succeed where previous members of that body have failed.

Chuck Goodrich owns Gaylor Electric, and has served in the Indiana House of Representatives since 2019. His resume includes service on the House Education and Ways and Means committees. In an interview with News 8 for All INdiana Politics, Goodrich said his service on the latter committee in particular gives him the background necessary to finally produce a balanced federal budget. He said America’s $34 trillion debt will be passed on to the taxpayers sooner or later

“Showhorses never get anything done because all they’re out there doing is mouthpiece talking and talking and talking,” Goodrich said. “What really has to happen is you got to be a workhorse. So, you got to meet with all the shareholders, those that are for it, and those that are against it, and we’ve got to be able to come to a budget.”

Goodrich said ending generational poverty is his top priority if elected. He said the best way to do that is to promote the trades. In each of the past two legislative sessions, Goodrich wrote bills dealing with work-based learning that were top GOP legislative priorities and were signed into law. He also said he wants to reduce regulations on businesses, simplify the tax code, and finish the wall at the southern border.

All INdiana Politics airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.