American Red Cross hosts blood drive at Indiana State Fairgrounds for World Blood Donor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Red Cross Indiana Region is teaming up with the Indiana State Fairgrounds to help boost blood supplies in central Indiana in honor of World Blood Donor Day.

The blood drive is happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Hall and parking is free.

The goal of the drive is to collect much-needed blood, as donations have been down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling Red Cross or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The sponsor code for today is “instatefair.”

Red Cross says there will be precautions in place during the drive including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff.

As an incentive, Red Cross is giving all donors a T-shirt and a $5 Amazon Gift Card.

In order to donate blood, you must be 17 years old, be at least 110 pounds and have an ID.

For more information about the event and donor eligibility, click here.