News

Annual Opera in the Park event returns to Garfield Park, opera star Angela Brown to perform

Opera superstar Angela Brown and several other singers are set to perform at the fifth annual “Opera in the Park” performance happens this Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m. at the MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations are requested, and you must reserve your tickets in advance.

There’s only space for 2,000 people in the audience, and any donation you make helps support the Indianapolis Opera.

Opera outreach director Lyndsay Moy joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” along with a few of the performers to share what’s planned for this spectacular event where people can enjoy the music, the park and picnic all at the same time.

For more information, click here.