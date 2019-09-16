Arrest made in string of Greenfield vehicle thefts

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – The Greenfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a string of recent vehicle thefts.

According to the department, 18-year-old Carl Mays Jr. was taken into custody.

On Sept. 7, officers responded to the Chapman Estates neighborhood on Greenfield’s south side for 17 theft reports. Included in those thefts, police said two vehicles were taken – a white 2018 Ford Taurus and a silver 2019 Ford Escape.

Then on Sept. 13, officers were called to the Liberty Shores neighborhood, an area of Greenfield’s west side, for 15 more reported thefts. Police said two more vehicles – a red 2005 GMC Sierra pickup and a 2004 Honda – were stolen. Additionally, officers said a handgun was stolen.

During the investigation, officers obtained and executed search warrants in the area of West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue.

Police also said three of the four vehicles and the handgun were also recovered.

Mays faces preliminary charges of auto theft and theft.