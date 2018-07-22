Back to school celebration kicks off Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Central Indiana students will get the supplies they need to go back to school in just a couple of weeks.

The 13th annual Back to School Celebration will kick off at noon Sunday at the Indianapolis Central Public Library. The goal is to get students and parents excited about the upcoming school year.

The event will go until 2 p.m. and is put on by former basketball star Tamika Catchings. Her foundation is the Catch the Stars Foundation, which was started more than 10 years ago to help motivate youth to achieve their goals and dreams through literacy.

They will be giving away a thousand backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

There will also be food, entertainment, and a community fair.