Ball State agrees to take over Muncie Schools

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – The Ball State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday afternoon unanimously approved a resolution to take over Muncie Schools.

The takeover will begin July 1.

Rick Hall, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a news release that this is the first time a public university has assumed such a responsibility for local public schools.

Ball State already has generated more than $2.9 million in private philanthropic support for the local school district, the release said.

Hall issued this statement:

“Ball State has a long history as a national leader in education innovation and civic engagement. At the same time, we strongly believe in the power of education and the collective ability of our community. Today, we have once again combined our talents and values in the most meaningful of ways – to better the future of the children in Muncie and Indiana.”

President Geoffrey S. Mearns issued this statement in the release:

“I am encouraged and energized that our University now has the opportunity to lead a community-wide partnership to improve the educational experiences for all of the children in Muncie. The future of our University and the future of our city are dependent upon the success of MCS. Today, we are now united to secure a brighter future for all of us.”

The university president also issued a longer statement including additional information.

Beginning July 1, the current emergency managers of the school district, Administrator Assistance, will assist the new school board during a 60-day transition period. Also, Administrator Assistance has indicated that the finance plan, which will be presented to the newly appointed school board for the next school year, anticipates that the salaries and benefits next year for all returning employees will be the same as this current year.

Ball State on Thursday will begin the process of receiving applications for the appointed school board. An online application form will be available at bsu.edu/mcs. Applications will also be available at Ball State University’s Bracken Administration Building, 2000 W. University Ave., Room 106. Application forms can be filled out online and also mailed or dropped off at the Administration Building. All applications must be received or postmarked by June 1.

A full room watched the trustees discuss the proposal in advance of the vote.

