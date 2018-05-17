Beech Grove police search for rape suspect

UPDATE: On May 23, 2018, the Beech Grove Police Department determined that this report was falsely made. Original report remains below.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Beech Grove Police officers are searching for a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers report the attack happened at 12:15 pm near the intersection of Alton Street and 6th Avenue.

Neighbors said the suspect might have entered the woman’s home by cutting a screen and climbing through a window. He also might have intended to rob the woman. A neighbor told WISH-TV the victim lives in her home with her grandson and another adult male.

Officers described the suspect as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds and clean shaven with brown hair. No vehicle description was provided, but residents are urged to contact police if they see this man or his vehicle.

Neighbors are already taking action to protect their homes and families.

“It scared me because I have a wife and an 8-year-old daughter, and that could have easily been our home,” said Aaron Stinson, who lives just one block north of the victim’s home.

Stinson says since learning of the attack, he has purchased pocket knives for his wife, ensured all the window and door locks work and added security chains to the doors. He’s also taking extra precautions to protect his young daughter.

“Her bus stop is literally right there at that intersection,” Stinson said, referring to the end of his block.

“Before this, we would let her get off the bus and walk home, and now I feel like I’m going to have to come out here to the bus stop and wait for her,” Stinson said.

Stinson said he hopes police officers can find and arrest him.

“That would let us all rest a little easier, knowing this guy isn’t out there prowling the streets,” he said.

Other neighbors said they refuse to be intimidated by criminals.

“I just know I’m not going to live in fear. That’s just that’s ridiculous to have to do that,” said Lu Franks, who lives two doors down from the victim. “I feel bad for her. And for actually for everybody else around here.”

Franks said she knows crimes happen regardless of your zip code but understands why Beech Grove neighbors are on edge.

“That’s one other thing that is frightening people, because of all the kids. There’s a lot of kids who live around here,” she said.

If you have any information that could help Beech Grove Police in their investigation, contact them anytime at 317-782-4950 or at crimetips@beechgrove.com.