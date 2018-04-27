Bicyclist dies following east side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 33-year-old Bronson Gooch.

Police said Gooch was hit was riding his bicycle south on Shadeland Avenue near 30th Street on the east side. A witness found Gooch in the middle of the street around 12:45 a.m.

At the time, officers stated the bicycle was not found at the scene, but they believe it may have stuck to the vehicle.

An IMPD spokesman on Wednesday afternoon said police are looking for a 1990 to 1995 Chevrolet Astro or GMC Safari of an unknown color. The vehicle would have heavy front-end damage that includes the hood and windshield.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 317-262-TIPS (8477).