Bloomington man arrested, charged for role in death of IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of an Indiana University student found dead earlier this month.

Eric Montgomery is charged with rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

On the morning of Aug. 17, deputies found 20-year-old Avery McMillan unconscious and unresponsive in a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road. That’s near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road about 6 miles west of I-69.

Deputies administered three doses of Narcan, but she remained unresponsive and did not survive.

Police say she was a member of a sorority and lived off-campus in an apartment.

The 911 call came from a 33-year-old man who claimed he met McMillan earlier that morning, the two went to his Arlington Road home and later on, he found her unconscious, prompting him to call.

Police did not say if Montgomery is the same person who called 911 and did not give specific details on how he was involved with McMillan’s death.

The investigation into McMillan’s death led detectives to apply for an arrest warrant for Montgomery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The warrant was issued Tuesday and his arrest was announced Wednesday.

Police arrested him at a traffic stop without incident.