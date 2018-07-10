Braun supports calls for Hill’s resignation, says allegations are ‘troubling,’ ‘serious’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Republican senate candidate Mike Braun is joining the growing chorus of voices calling for the resignation of Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Braun, who is running to replace the incumbent, Democrat Joe Donnelly, says he believes Hill should resign following allegations that the attorney general inappropriately touched four women during a March end-of-session party.

The Braun campaign provided News 8 with the following statement regarding the matter:

The allegations against Attorney General Hill are troubling and serious. I support the Governor and bipartisan leadership’s calls for his resignation. And I support this being referred to the Inspector General for a full investigation. – Mike Braun

Hill held a press conference Monday, July 9 and responded to the allegations. He said he’s refusing to step down, going on to say that he looks forward to telling his side of the story.

Donnelly issued a statement Thursday: