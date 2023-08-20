Search
Child dies from gunshot wounds after being found by IMPD on city's east side

Young child is dead after shooting on Market Street.

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death involving a child on the city’s east side.

At 3:43 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of East Market Street. When officers arrived, they located a child suffering from gunshot wounds in the upstairs room of a residence.

Officers attempted to provide medical aid to the child before medical services arrived, but the child died at the scene.

Investigators revealed that the child is a male between the ages of 11 and 14. They also revealed the residence where the child was found was occupied by multiple juveniles when officers arrived.

Investigators are investigating this incident as a death investigation. The incident has not been ruled a homicide, and police are trying to explore if this was accidental, self-inflicted, or intentional.

