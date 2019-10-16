News

Ball State to celebrate new Health Professions Building

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Ball State University on Friday will have a ribbon-cutting for its new Health Professions Building.

The $62.5 million building, which opened at the start of the 2019-20 academic year, houses classrooms, laboratories, offices, a resource hub, simulation labs/suites and clinical spaces. 

The 165,000-square-foot structure is also home to the College of Health, which was founded in 2016. 

University officials say the building was designed to support interprofessional education and the ability for Ball State’s College of Health faculty and students to collaborate across academic disciplines to improve patient care.

Ground was broken for the building in 2017.

The ribbon-cutting will be at the Riverside Avenue entrance at 3 p.m. Friday, October 18th. A reception and self-guided tours follow the ceremony.

